Amber Heard in her testimony claimed that she suffered huge financial loss due to the defamation suit filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp. Not just that, she said that her role in Aquaman 2 was diminished due to the ongoing battle. In addition, witness supporting her claimed that she was ‘fighting for her life’ to be part of the Jason Momoa starrer. Now, DC Films President has quashed all of these statements.

As informed yesterday, Jason Momoa was paid $3 million for the first instalment of the Aquaman franchise. Owing to the massive success, he was able to renegotiate his salary to something as high as $15 million. Kathryn Arnold while testifying yesterday had claimed that the actress was paid only $2 million for the sequel while there were possibilities for her to take home at least $6 million.

Now, DC Films President Walter Hamada was called to the court as a rebuttal witness. He quashed many claims made by Amber Heard and how the defamation suit filed by Johnny Depp affected her role in Aquaman 2.

Walter Hamada in his testimony said that Amber Heard was almost dumped from Aquaman 2 because she lacked chemistry with leading actor Jason Momoa. He shared via video deposition, “They didn’t really have a lot of chemistry together. The reality is, it’s not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry. It’s sort-of movie magic to put two performances together and with the magic of a great score and how you put the pieces together, you can fabricate that chemistry. So at the end of the day, if you watch the movie, it looks like they have great chemistry. But I know that over the course of post-production, it took a lot for it to get there.”

Hamada also refused Amber’s claims that she was released or re-hired as far as Aquaman 2 contract is concerned. Asked if she received any pay increase, Walter Hamada said, “No.”

He also revealed why Amber Heard was not given a pay increase and how it had nothing to do with Johnny Depp. Check out the video below:

Walter Hamada, the executive producer for the movie "Aquaman", said in a video deposition that Amber Heard was not released from the "Aquaman 2" contract or given a pay increase.

