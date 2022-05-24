Amber Heard claimed that her role in Aquaman 2 was reduced because of her ongoing battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Latest reports now claim that it was director James Wan and lead actor Jason Momoa who were adamant on ensuring the actress was a part of the film. Scroll below for all the details on how the defamation suit allegedly affected her career.

During the shoot, Amber time and again took to her Instagram handle and showcased pictures and videos of her working hard for the prep of her character. Many were expecting her to perform some high octane action sequences in the film. But it is said that her role has been highly diminished due to the ongoing battle with Johnny.

Amid all the claims, Amber Heard received support from her witness Kathryn Arnold, a former Hollywood producer who is now entertainment industry consultant and expert. She told the jury that the first draft of Aquaman 2 had “strong romantic arc the entire film and some great action sequences” for Mera (Amber’s character).

Amber Heard reportedly trained for five hours a day, only to reach the Aquaman 2 sets and her costume designer tell her that her role has been “diminished.” The action sequences had been “cut out” and her role was “radically reduced”, Kathryn Arnold claimed in the ongoing Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Furthermore, it is claimed that Jason Momoa was able to hike his salary from $3 million to a whopping $15 million. But Amber, who was “fighting for her life” to be a part of Aquaman 2 was only paid $2 million, as in her original contract.

Arnold even added that Amber should have been able to renegotiate her contract and at least take home a sum of $6 million.

She even spoke about Johnny Depp’s loss and said, “ He’s causing his own demise by bringing these lawsuits forward and continuing to ignite the fire of negative publicity around both of them.”

