Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been ruling the box office since its release on 6 May. After its third weekend collection, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer became the highest-grossing movie of 2022, beating The Batman. As of now, the MCU flick has made a little over $800 million.

Despite the dip after the opening weekend, the movie is doing quite well. It is also getting close to the $1 billion mark, and would be exciting to see another Marvel movie after Spider-Man: No Way Home crossing that milestone. Though the film is still in theatres and will remain there for some time, a report regarding its online release has come in.

Now that the lockdown restrictions are removed, movies are being screened on the big screen first. Marvel didn’t go for a hybrid release for the few previous Phase 4 films, and it helped them do wonders. The same is with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which as per Pop Culture Leftovers, will be available for streaming on Disney+ on 22nd June.

A little over 45 days, which has been usual for the MCU to release their flicks online. However, no official release statement has been offered either by Marvel or Disney. However, it is important to note that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a box office hit, and would be surprising to see that the film is available online this quickly.

Meanwhile, another film that is releasing online soon is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The third part of the Harry Potter spin-off hit the theatres on 8th April. It is confirmed that the movie will be streaming on HBO Max from 30th May. Those who missed it in theatres can watch it online soon.

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel continues to expand its Phase 4 with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder. Its trailer was released recently.

