Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness surpasses The Batman and becomes 2022’s highest-grossing movie at the global box office so far. Released on 6 May, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer had a thunderous opening weekend, and though it saw a drop thereafter, the film has been reigning at the box office.

After creating a storm through Spider-Man: No Way Home, with its $1.8 billion box office collection, the MCU flick became the biggest movie of 2021. Doctor Strange 2 was anticipated to match No Way Home’s level, and now it has become the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

As per Variety, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stands at $342 million in North America post third weekend and $461 million in international markets. As of now, the movie has made $803 million in total, just $200 million away from a billion. Considering its growth, it seems like the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is one on its way to touching that milestone.

Meanwhile, the film has already surpassed The Batman. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness surpassed the Robert Pattinson starrer’s lifetime collection of $768 million. The DC flick was the highest grosser until now. However, it is important to keep in mind that this year is full of several other blockbuster hits like Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and Avatar 2. So, many more record-breakers are on their way!

As per many trade experts, Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World Dominion is said to break the MCU flick’s opening weekend record.

However, the deed is done for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It has already made four times more than its budget and will be making some more!

