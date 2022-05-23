Now, this is what all actors pine for i.e. to score a half-century in the opening weekend itself. This is what has happened for Kartik Aaryan now as his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed this enviable milestone. Of course, few films have managed even a 100 crores weekend but then that’s far and few. Also, it’s about taking one step at a time and that’s exactly what Kartik must be happy about as well, what with his horror-comedy bringing on 55.96 crores in its first weekend.

The film had as it is taken a very good opening of 14.11 crores and from there it was going to be a matter of time before the 50 crores mark is reached in quick time. That happened with Sunday seeing a very good jump in numbers all over again and collecting 23.51 crores more. That’s in fact another major feat for the actor since a score like this on a single day wasn’t there to his name so far and that too has now been achieved, courtesy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Of course, he must not be looking at seeing an opening day of 20 crores for his next but more about that later.

What happens from this point on will decide where will the Anees Bazmee directed film eventually land. Yes, it’s a given that the film will score a century for sure. However, it would be the journey from 100 crores to 125 crores or even 150 crores that would be decided by the manner in which there is Monday hold. If the film manages a double-digit score, then 150 crores are pretty much on for the film. However, anything between 8-10 crores on Monday, which is going to be a definite possibility, a lifetime of 135 crores+ is there for the taking.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

