The uncut version of blockbuster ‘RRR’ will be released in 100 theatres across the United States but fans who do not understand what an uncut version entails, seem to be upset.

Advertisement

Fans are wondering if there are any additions from the originally screened movie in India.

Advertisement

But, the truth is the uncut version refers to the original film that all the audiences have watched, and it is simply a term used by Hollywood to refer to the original film that has not been edited or cut for English audiences.

The theatrical re-release of ‘RRR’s uncut version will be a one-night event.

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR‘ scored big at the box office all over the world as it grossed over Rs 1,100 crore.

Must Read: Mohanlal Car Collection: From Toyota Vellfire Worth 90 Lakhs To 3.15 Crore’s Lamborghini Urus, The Drishyam Star Knows How To Travel Like A King

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram