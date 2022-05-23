Is it the start of something really good for Bollywood films in weeks to follow? Well, if the opening weekend numbers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are any indication then this could well be on the cards. For last three months there had been so many back to back disappointments that one dreaded to wait for the day to end and the collections to start pouring. Barring a couple of Hindi films and two dubbed releases from south, it had been a largely depressing scenario ever since theatres started operating to full capacity since February.

Well, hopefully the bad phase has ended now as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has grown from strength to strength ever since it started its journey from Friday. If that was quite good as it, Saturday was better and then Sunday went full throttle. As a result, the film has now scored the biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film in 2022 by a distance. In fact it is more than 15 crores ahead of its nearest competitor Gangubai Kathiawadi which pretty much tells the tale.

Let’s take a look at the opening weekend of Bollywood films in 2022:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 55.96 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 39.12 crores

Bachchhan Paandey – 36.17 crores

The Kashmir Files – 27.15 crores

Heropanti 2 – 17.5 crores

Radhe Shyam [Hindi] – 13.94 crores

Runway 34 – 13 crores

Jersey – 12.21 crores

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 12 crores

Attack – Part 1 – 10.91 crores

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer would be basically looking at beating the lifetime collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi which is also its nearest competitor. That film had consolidated well post its opening to close at 129.10 crores and Anees Bazmee and the team would be looking forward to topping that mark before it is off the theatres.

