After being in news for last month and a half, Dhaakad has managed to achieve very low numbers in its opening weekend. The film was supposed to take an opening of around 4-5 crores, as predicted in this column. However, it managed to do half of that in its entire weekend, what with just 2 crores* coming in. This is simply unbelievable as even by the most conservative of estimates, no one would have imagined that it would be such a scenario at the box office for the big budgeted film that had its eyes on redefining the action scene in films.

There was no start whatsoever on Friday, Saturday was low too and the film struggled to come anywhere close to the 1 crore mark even on Sunday. That pretty much shows how there was just nothing really happening for the Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal starrer right through the weekend. Frankly, both of them deserved better since Kangana had gone all out to get into an action avatar and it was nice to see Arjun Rampal in a truly menacing avatar with no real good bone. This isn’t all as Divya Dutta, who has a major role, played her part with conviction too.

It indeed must be heartbreaking for all associated with Dhaakad since no one really invests a couple of years making a film, only to find no takers for it at the box office. Though there were always opportunities to arrive straight on the OTT, the team chose to take theatrical route instead since it was made for the big screen. That could be seen in the technical aspects of the film which are truly top notch, be it the action, sound, cinemtaography, art design or the overall production values. Guess audiences will get to see the true worth of the film on OTT now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

