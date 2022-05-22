Dhaakad, the high on action drama film created a lot of buzz when Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first look later when the trailer was launched. Although it seemed the film would shatter major box office records but looking at the advance booking response, the movie has failed to attract audiences to theatres. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

Director by Razneesh Ghai, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, and Divya Dutta as antagonists, along with Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi in supporting roles.

Kangana Ranaut along with other cast members and directors promoted their film in every possible way. However, her latest film is not getting a great response from the audience. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is getting an amazing response. Let’s have a look at the film’s advance booking status in major Indian cities.

Mumbai

There seems to be no improvement for Dhaakad as the advance booking response is still very dull in the entertainment capital of the country.

Delhi

Similar to yesterday’s report nothing great has happened with the booking as more than 90% of shows are yet to get any bookings.

Bangalore

The response for Dhaakad in Bangalore has also not improved and just like yesterday, there are hardly any bookings for the action thriller.

Hyderabad

Although there are a lot of theatres that are running the Kangana Ranaut starrer but less than 5% of shows are only booked for the day.

Chennai

Apart from just one show getting the majority of the booking, the rest of the cinema halls in Chennai doesn’t have any kind of bookings currently.

Pune

Although the advance booking seemed better yesterday but today there are hardly any seats occupied for Dhaakad

Kolkata, Kochi, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad

Even if we include the advance booking for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad in these regions there are hardly any shows that are booked. Even Sunday seems to have not helped the film to attract audiences to theatres.

