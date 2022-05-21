The hallmark of a true Bollywood hero is when he can pull audiences into theatres on a consistent basis, and can get that opening day number. That has happened with Kartik Aaryan. It was his Love Aaj Kal that had actually taken a good start [12.40 crores] prior to the pandemic and now it’s his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that has gone further up with a 14.11 crores start.

There is more. Film after film, he has also been seeing a rise in fortunes, especially when it comes to his solo releases. From Luka Chuppi to Pati Patni aur Woh to Love Aaj Kal and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the graph has only been upwards and onwards. What further makes the superb opening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 special is the fact that it has come at a time when majority of releases were struggling to start in 3 crores range and here it has done almost five times the number and that too on a non-holiday.

Biggest opening days for Kartik Aaryan starrers

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores

Love Aaj Kal – 12.40 crores

Pati Patni aur Woh – 9.10 crores

Luka Chuppi – 8.01 crores

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – 6.80 crores

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 6.42 crores

The next big ticket theatrical release for Kartik Aaryan is Shehzada which releases later this year, and rest assured a much bigger target awaits the film’s release.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

