It’s time to rejoice…finally! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has done what Bollywood was struggling to do right through 2022. The film has taken a fantastic start all over and that too on a non-holiday. Ever since theatres started operating to full capacity with Gangubai Kathiawadi in February, there was a flurry of disappointments seen with more than half a dozen notable biggies flopping at the box office. It seemed like a depressing atmosphere all around and many cynics even announcing a complete downfall of Bollywood.

All of this was, of course, unfounded and it was just a matter of time before one major star came with a biggie of his which actually promised all-around entertainment for the families, and in the process pulls in audiences. Well, this is what has happened, what with the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 taking a very good opening of 14.11 crores.

In times when even a 5 crores opening had started sounding like a premium, a double-digit opening was a distant dream. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has gone further ahead of it all and has instead set a benchmark for other films to follow.

The good part about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is that while it has started quite well in multiplexes, it has penetrated well into the interiors as well with the scope of doing much better in the remainder of the weekend as well. The fan following of Kartik Aaryan was seeing a good rise as it is prior to the pandemic but the actor did well to keep his interactions with the audiences on even during the pandemic so that there was a continuous connect established. That paid off well and with the content put together by Anees Bazmee carrying appeal as well, the stage has been set!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

