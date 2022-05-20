Star cast: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, Amar Upadhyay & others

Director: Anees Bazmee

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani & Anjum Khetani

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Review: Expectations

Released over a decade ago, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has a place in the hearts of many. Its horror element, music, comic relief, each and everything is so memorable. So, ever since the sequel was announced, there was excitement among Bollywood lovers. However, a reasonable section of the audience even felt that Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in a lead would ruin things and the film might end up being another troll material.

Leaving aside the mixed feelings about the sequel, BB 2 really came out solid with a decent trailer, good promotions and a chartbuster title song. On top of that, Kartik has face value among the youth audience. Reports of good advance booking further added to the buzz. So, with all these things working out, it was on the cards that the film would take a flying start at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Review: Impact

As per expectations, BB 2 has taken a good start with morning shows showing 30-35% average occupancy throughout the country. In a theatre where I watched the film, there were around 35-40 people for the 8.30 am’s show. The situation throughout the big circuits in India is similar and is about to see a boost with favourable word-of-mouth as the film is an entertaining package providing clean entertainment for the whole family.

It’s a sort of a film which will grow over the weekend and not dip after a good start. The content is perfectly suitable for A and B centres and the youth+family audience combination will work here a big time. Runway 34 had a very niche urban feel, which is why it failed despite offering good content. The same isn’t the case here with BB 2, though it won’t find many viewers in interiors.

Dhaakad, which clashed today with BB 2, doesn’t even look like a competition. Next week’s releases- Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Hollywood biggie, Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise will affect Kartik Aaryan starrer a bit, but that won’t make a big dent. Until Prithviraj, Major and Vikram arrive on 3rd June, BB 2 will enjoy its glorious run.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Office Review: Final Verdict

After The Kashmir Files, Bollywood’s search for the next money-spinner has definitely ended here with Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy. The film is expected to score between 45-50 crores during the opening weekend and its lifetime will be in the range of 80-95 crores with a window open for 100 crore club’s entry!

