The Anees Bazmee directorial, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is facing a clash with Kangana Ranaut led Dhaakad. While there were huge expectations from the action thriller, it has unfortunately received a not-so-favourable response from the audience. And that could surely benefit Kartik Aaryan starrer at the movie theatres in upcoming days.

Trade analysts are expecting a double-digit opening for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In order for that to happen, the film had to kickstart on a promising note. And that’s what is happening as the film has witnessed morning occupancy in the range of 30-35%. As it is a normal working day and start to the weekend, the evening shows will witness an upward graph and that should set the pace for this horror-comedy.

It is also being reported that the favourable reviews and word of mouth could even help BB 2 witness an opening as high as 15 crores. The movie has also been provided 3829 screens worldwide including 3200 from India and 629 at the overseas theatres.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is receiving a lot of praise for his portrayal in the film. In addition, it is being said that Tabu is the surprise element and has outdone herself yet again after her terrific performance in AndhaDhun.

The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer, although a spin-off in its own way.

