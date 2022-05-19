In less than 24 hours from now, the suspense would be over around how audiences are eventually bracing up a family entertainer with a popular hero. Of late, there have been half a dozen-odd major disappointments in practically back to back fashion that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becomes a really important film to watch out for. It is a sequel to a superhit film, has Kartik Aaryan as the leading man whose last theatrical release Love Aaj Kal had taken an opening of 12 crores while being helmed by a director [Anees Bazmee] with several family entertainer superhits.

So far, everything has been going in the right direction for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has been promoted and marketed quite well; it is neither low nor too on your face. It is just apt. The music has done the trick all over again with the title track remerging as a chartbuster and others fitting in well as well. Kartik Aaryan has been doing quite well to connect with his fan base, especially youngsters, across the country. The leading lady, Kiara Advani, adds a wonderful presence to the overall scheme of things while ever reliable Tabu only adds further credibility.

Given all the factors going in its favour, a double-digit opening is on the cards for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Of course, the heartbreaks suffered in the last couple of months make one wary about how audiences would eventually step in on the first day itself. Hence, even by the most conservative estimates, 10 crores start is there for the taking, which would be good as well considering most have even struggled to go past the 3 crores mark. However, 11 crores or more is what the film would be aiming for and as of now, this does seem like a good possibility.

