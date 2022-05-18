Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo have been dating for a while now and made their relationship official in 2019. Since then their marriage has been talk of the town. They are quite popular on social media and often shower PDA at each other on Instagram.

Advertisement

While Malaika is 48, Arjun is 36. The two have been in a relationship for nearly four years and they made their relationship official in 2019. Now it seems they’re finally ready to tie the knot by the end of this year. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will follow the latest trend of having an intimate wedding. Bollywood Life report quoted a source as saying, “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family.”

Dishing out further details on their wedding, the report revealed citing the source that the Bollywood couple believes in simplicity so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. “The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika’s parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list,” said the source to the publication.

“Malaika and Arjun will not go very heavy on their wedding attire too. Malaika will opt for a simple yet elegant saree on the registration day of the wedding, while Arjun will wear a simple kurta. While for the party they will don western outfits and will even pose for the shutterbugs”, the report concluded.

Previously Malaika Arora was married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan. They even have a son Arhaan.

Must Read: Prithviraj Box Office: Akshay Kumar Is Set To Hit A Milestone In Stars’ Power Index If This Magnum Opus Enters Into 200 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube