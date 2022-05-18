Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a movie on which everyone has pinned their hopes. Ever since The Kashmir Files (which released in March), no single film has been able to emerge as a success at the box office. BB 2 is touted to be a much-needed hit, so let’s see how it is performing the advance booking for day 1.

For those who don’t know, the makers of BB 2 used a good strategy of opening their advance booking a week ago. So, there has been enough time slot to make the audience aware of the film’s advance ticket sale. Also, ticket rates are being sold at a normal and affordable price. It looks like the move is working quite well as the early ticket sale is good.

As per Sacnilk.com, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has enjoyed advance booking of 2.05 crores so far for day 1. It’s really good considering two days are still left for the film’s release. It has surely picked up its pace and will see a boost from today. There’s a possibility that a mark of 5 crores could be touched, thus giving a chance of taking a double-digit opening.

Let’s see how much it scores in the next two days as Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad’s advance booking is opening today.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan recently went out club-hopping in Mumbai to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor did the zig-zag challenge with his fans in four popular nightclubs in the city. On Friday night, he went to four different nightclubs in Mumbai and shook a leg with the fans. In various videos surfacing online, all fans could be seen hooting and dancing along with him doing the Zigzag step, crowding the star for selfies.

