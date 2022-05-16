The release of the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is just right around the corner. While many fans are super excited about the upcoming film, the rest are debating and expressing their displeasure over Akshay Kumar not starring in it.

The writer of the film Aakash Kaushik now opens up on the reason why Kartik was chosen over Akshay for the second part of the 2007 hit film. Read on to know!

During a recent conversation with News 18, writer Aakash Kaushik revealed that the script of the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 demanded a younger actor, and hence the makers went ahead with Kartik Aaryan. He said, “It is more apt for Kartik which is why we went to him. In fact, the very person who was in my head as I was writing the script was Kartik. The very reason Akshay sir is not there is that the role is of a younger guy in this film. Basically, when you see the film, you’ll understand that it’s for a younger hero. They (Akshay and Kartik) are in different age brackets. Akshay is a phenomenal actor and who doesn’t want to work with him. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa he did a phenomenal job. To be honest, while penning it down also, I had Kartik in my mind because he brings that level of excitement. Just the way I have written the role, I think it’s for Kartik.”

Further while talking about the comparison made between Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar, Aakash Kaushik rubbished them and has advised people to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as a standalone film and not a sequel. He said, “I don’t dwell too much into these comparisons. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a cult classic and we all loved that film. We all are fans of Akshay Kumar. I understand that initially there will be certain comparisons. Beyond a point, we should look at it as a standalone film. The comparisons, beyond a point, don’t serve any purpose. Kartik, as far as his character is concerned, has done a phenomenal job. He has taken the role to another level. As a writer, I think he has done a fabulous job.”

