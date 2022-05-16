Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan is a movie box office pundits are looking forward to. After a series of dud films, this horror-comedy has high hopes pinned on it. If the early report of advance booking is to go by, the film is all set to take a very good start. Scroll below for all the details you should know.

It’s a been long wait as Bollywood is waiting for a bonafide box office success. It was back in March when The Kashmir Files surprised one and all by emerging as the all-time blockbuster. Post then, it’s been a series of disasters and underperformers. Even the latest release Jayeshbhai Jordaar is not performing up to the mark.

Given the franchise value and Kartik Aaryan being a popular face among the young audiences, many are expecting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to end the dry spell at the box office. Fortunately, the signs from early advance booking are good. As per the report in Sacnilk.com, the film has made 90 lakhs already from advance ticket sales. The makers have opened the booking one week prior to release and it looks like the strategy is working.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still has 4 days left including today which will help in garnering a good chunk of the advance ticket sale. The film is expected to make 4-5 crores in advance booking for day 1. It means, the double-digit opening is a big possibility now, and if that happens, it will be a sigh of relief for the makers of upcoming Bollywood films.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases on 20th May 2022.

