Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu has delivered fans what they were waiting for. There’s a vintage avatar of the Telugu superstar along with massy scenes and chartbuster music. These all are successfully attracting a crowd to theatres and the box office numbers are proof of it.

Helmed by Parasuram, SVP has received mixed reviews from critics. However, fans are loving it as the director has done fan service with the star. Due to mixed reviews, the film saw a huge dip on day 2 after a blockbuster opening of 47.40 crores, but it picked up on day 3. Now let’s see how it performed on day 4 i.e. Sunday.

As per trade reports, Sarkaru Vaari Paata witnessed a decent jump again and earned 21 crores* on day 4. On day 3, the film had made 19 crores*. With a good Sunday number coming in, SVP has crossed the mark of 100 crores at the Indian box office as the grand total stands at 103.90 crores*. All eyes are now on today’s numbers as it will decide the verdict of the film at the box office.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu had become quite emotional as he addressed his fans recently during the Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release event held in Hyderabad.

Mahesh, who appeared to be very optimistic about the success of his upcoming commercial drama, became emotional when speaking about his fans’ devotion to him. “A lot has changed in the last two years. I’ve lost some of my closest friends (referring to the death of his brother Ramesh Babu), but your admiration for me has never wavered,” he said as tears streamed down his face.

