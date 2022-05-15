Mahesh Babu has arrived in theatres after a gap of over two years with the highly-anticipated Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As expected, the film opened to a crazy box office response. However, collections dipped more than expected the next day. Now, let’s see how it performed on day 3.

For those who don’t know, SVP entered the list of top 10 Indian openers of all time as it minted 47.40 crores and pushed Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam out of the list. However, as we see with most of the Telugu biggies, the film suffered a major drop and in the Mahesh Babu starrer, the dip was more than 60% as it minted 16.50 crores.

Now, after a dip, Sarkaru Vaari Paata showed a growth yesterday as collections went up to 19 crores* on day 3 i.e. Saturday. It’s not a huge jump but at least a good sign and assures good figures today too. The 3-day collection now stands at 82.90 crores*.

With a good jump for today on the cards, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to enter into the 100 crore club by today and end the extended weekend on a good note. All eyes are set on how the film performs from Monday onwards.

Helmed by Parasuram, the film released on 12th May in Telugu across the country.

