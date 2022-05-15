Prabhas and his die-hard following is a well-known phenomenon. As most of us know, the actor is extremely humble and caring of his fans. The Darling actor always tries to show his gratitude to his fans for standing by him. But the latest thing which has happened must have left disheartened and it has a connection with Salaar.

Salaar is an upcoming pan-Indian action thriller, which marks the deadly collaboration of KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel and the Baahubali star. As we all know, the actor is loved by his fans for his rugged, massy avatar and Neel’s upcoming just promised that to fans after a romantic dud like Radhe Shyam. However, there are so few details are out about the film, and that has left many fans frustrated.

As Prabhas recently underwent knee surgery, he was advised to take a rest. Post recovering, he’ll be completing the schedules of Project K and then move on to Salaar. As the film releases next year, there is no update on Neel’s film as of now and it has triggered a fan to threaten about taking his own life.

Yes, you read that right! As per one note going viral on social media, one die-hard Prabhas fan has threatened the makers of killing himself if no updates are made available soon. One of the lines in his letter reads, “We are already hurt and disappointed as the same happened during Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Prabhas’s previous movies…we want Salaar updates.”

Let’s see how our Darling actor reacts to this sad thing!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

