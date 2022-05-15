Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, which hit the screens on Friday, is directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and has received positive reviews from all quarters. Leaving the illogical cinematic liberties apart, the film is said to contain equal amounts of comedy and emotion.

Advertisement

Tamil director Atlee, who took to Twitter, congratulated the entire team as he wrote, “Don emotional family entertainer @Siva_Kartikeyan super performance da, lovely film, thanks for giving an opportunity to debut director, mass da”.

Advertisement

“Dir_Cibi director sirr, so proud of you da,great movie emotionally moved keep rocking love you da. Congrats to entire team”, Atlee added.

#Don emotional family entertainer @Siva_Kartikeyan super performance da,lovely film , thanks for giving an opportunity to debut director, mass da @Dir_Cibi director sirr , so proud of you da,great movie emotionally moved keep rocking love you da ❤️❤️❤️

Congrats to entire team pic.twitter.com/5Epc0ahF3B — atlee (@Atlee_dir) May 13, 2022

A video was also posted by the director of ‘Theri’, along with the above message, which was shot from the theatre during his watch.

‘Don’, starring Sivakarthikeyan, SJ Suryah, and Samuthirakani and directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, is a fun entertainer with a message. While the ending is a little preachy, ‘Don’ manages to impress for the most part.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next project will be with Telugu director Anudeep, who is best known for the superhit parody drama ‘Jathi Ratnalu.’ Rashmika Mandanna and Ritu Varma will play the female lead in this bilingual Telugu-Tamil film.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Mahesh Babu’s “Bollywood Cannot Afford Me” Remark: “Choti Choti Baato Pe Controversy Kyu Honi Chahiye?”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube