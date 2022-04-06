South actress Rashmika Mandanna now rules over millions of hearts all around the world, all credit goes to her mesmerizing looks and not to forget her blockbuster films. Since her recent hit, Pushpa, fans are showering her with more love.

Advertisement

Amidst all this love by fans, trolls always find a way to squeeze in and spread hate. Actors always have to find ways to ignore them and focus on positivity, however, did you know that Rashmika once fell into grave depression due to the constant trolls?

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna who just turned a year old yesterday (5th April), once opened up on trolls brutally ‘body shamming’ her and how it took a toll on her mental health. The actress claimed that she had not seen ‘it coming’ (she meant the trolling).

During her conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Rashmika Mandanna broke her silence on how she felt about falling prey to ‘body shamming’ and all the online trolling. She said, “It hit me like a bloody tsunami. I didn’t see it coming.” Continuing further on it, she said, “To one point, I was body shamed, they were talking about my personality, my character, my family, my school, my upbringing and all of that.”

“I started losing myself into all of these. I started shelving myself…it was bad.” She added. The 26 years old actress also revealed that this trolling had made her doubt herself as well as the career choice she made.

This would have been quite a tough phase for her. Nevertheless, Rashmika has our heart!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, just recently it was revealed that Rashmika Mandanna would be joining Ranbir Kapoor for the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, Animal. Apart from this she also has Mission Majnu, Goodbye, and Pushpa 2: The Rule in her kitty.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun & Fahadh Faasil To Battle It Out In Much-Bigger Action Scenes, Samantha To Set Stage On Fire Once Again?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube