Rashmika Mandanna has taken over our hearts with her beauty and her talent since the time we have come across her charming self. Adding more to the fame that she already has, Rashmika is also popularly termed as ‘National Crush of India’, and we can not agree more with that! As talented Rashmika takes another round of the sun, we would like to look at all the times she has been goofy on her social media.

Rashmika who is also known for making our Mondays better often feeds us with fun pictures with her hoof dog Aura where she is seen cuddling and loving him.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

What is better than ‘Drinking water and minding your business’ just like our goofy Rashmika does. Watch Mandanna leak the recipe to stay happy!

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Who doesn’t love this cute quarrel between Rashmika and Aura?

Check out:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWn6UylqCgc/?utm_medium=copy_link

We love how vocal Rashmika Mandanna is with her goofy demands! Captioning this picture, Rashmika writes ‘ When you want someone to look at you like you look at your 🍰👀’

Check out :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Nobody grooves like Rashmika Mandanna does. No wonder why everything about her is just ‘Wow’! Watch this reel of the birthday girl on the viral song Saami Saami!

Check Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Meanwhile, Rashmika is having a working birthday. The actress has a very tight schedule and will be fulfilling her work commitments.

Apart from this, Mandanna has a very impressive lineup which includes her back-to-back Bollywood films which she has signed before her debut in the industry.

