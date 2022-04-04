RRR team followed an extensive promotional routine before the release. Now, for the first time, one of its actors, Ram Charan was spotted after the film’s box office triumph. While fans were happy to see their beloved star, him being barefooted with all-black attire has grabbed eyeballs.

Since yesterday, the pictures and videos of Ram are doing rounds on social media. In those, the RRR actor is seen wearing a black kurta and black pyjama with saffron-coloured cloth in his hand. He all smiles as he poses for paps. While he looks dashing in all-black attire, he is seen barefooted in the pictures.

Netizens have been speculating the reason behind Ram Charan walking barefooted ever since the pictures, and now the real reason is out. It is learnt that the actor is observing the 41-day Ayappa Deeksha. Reportedly, both Ram and his father Chiranjeevi practice this tradition every year and it is performed before visiting Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple. Every devotee of Swamy Ayappa follows the same tradition of wearing black clothes and walking barefooted during this period.

Netizens are in awe of Ram Charan and call him a simple man with no attitude. One user wrote, “So simple, no attitude at all like bullywood.” Another one wrote, “Ye hai Asli hiro Bina silper ke.” “how can some one this cute , hot ,rich and yet simple. !? Mr.C is blessed,” wrote one user.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, speaking of RRR, the film is on a rampage mode at the box office. In India, all languages total has already crossed 600 crores nett. In Hindi alone, the film has crossed the 180 crores mark.

