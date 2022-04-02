SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has entered its second week on a terrific note as the film has hit the 500 crore mark in India. With no big competition, the film will continue to enjoy a rocking run at the box office.

Advertisement

Rajamouli’s latest release opened to rave reviews from all across the country with most of the people hailing the filmmaker’s vision that turned the simpler story into an engaging treat. The audience is loving the bromance between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In short, word-of-mouth has been really good and it’s clearly getting reflected in numbers.

Advertisement

Now as per trade reports flowing in, RRR crossed the 500 crore mark on day 8. The film made 27-28 crores on the second Friday, taking its grand total to 506-507 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office. It’s a big feat indeed, and with no competition present in theatres, the film is showing total dominance in theatres.

The next big films are Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, arriving on 13th and 14th April respectively. Even Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will arrive on the 14th of April, however, the first two biggies are mass entertainers and pan-Indian projects, posing a direct challenge to RRR’s box office run.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris along with cameos of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film BEATS Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan & Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots With This Epic Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube