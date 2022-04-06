KGF Chapter 2 is currently the most anticipated film after RRR. The film which has been in the making for over 2 years will finally be released next Friday and fans can’t keep calm. Post the success of part 1, the lead star Yash became a massive star all over the country. His popularity grew overnight and in a recent interview, the actor spoke about his comparisons with Bollywood biggies Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the second instalment of the two-part series is a sequel to the 2018 film. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in important roles. The film is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, KGF Chapter 2 star Yash spoke about his views on being compared with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The actor said, “I am a cinema kid. I have grown up watching their films. So I would like to add that you know nothing is permanent here. I mean they are superstars and disrespecting them or comparing is not right. They all have been my inspiration to become an actor. They are the pillars of the industry.”

Talking about the KGF becoming a pan India success and its craze among Hindi speaking audiences, Yash said, “It was planned like that. We wanted to make a pan India film and I want that every film that gets released should be panned India and not Hindi cinema or Kannada cinema. SS Rajamouli sir started this and we continued. I hope to see more of such films being made.”

During the interview, the South superstar was asked about the statement he made in the trailer launch that we should stop describing cinema as ‘woods’ and celebrate the Indian cinema overall.

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash explained, “It is simple. People want entertainment, and they are ready to accept it be it from any part of the country. Today, Indians are consuming Spanish content and in so many more languages. I think these divisions and classifications based on the ‘woods’ moniker is just in the minds of people from the industry. The audience has moved on. As a viewer, I don’t care whether it’s a Hindi, Tamil film or Telugu film. I believe we are all one industry and we should stop using the titles of different ‘woods’. Let’s call it the Indian Film Industry. Let’s celebrate cinema.”

