KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films in India right now. The hype for the film is on the next level, and fans are eagerly waiting for Yash aka Rocky Bhai to set the big screens on fire! But before the film hits theatres, let us share one exciting piece of news related to the actor’s fees.

Advertisement

Originally made in Kannada, KGF part 1 did wonders at the box office and left everyone surprised. Yash‘s swag and intensity earned him a huge fan following post prequel’s success. And yes, the actor did fetch a reward for being a crowd puller as he reportedly got a profit share from the theatrical business.

Advertisement

As per the reports, Yash earned a total of 15 crores (including profit share) as his remuneration from KGF part 1. Now, it is learnt that the actor is getting a huge hike of 100% i.e. 30 crores for KGF Chapter 2. That’s not it! The actor will also get a share in the profit from theatrical business.

Isn’t that a huge increment!

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022.

Meanwhile, the film’s makers have invited fans to become an integral part of the upcoming sequel’s publicity and promotion campaign by sharing their fan art of the film. “Never done before by an Indian film, KGF Chapter 2, will be the first film in the country to make fan-created art part of their marketing campaign by transforming them into hoardings and digital displays,” the makers say.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Adipurush: Prabhas Opens Up On Upcoming Ramayan Adaptation: “Sentimentally It’s A Very Important Project In My Life”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube