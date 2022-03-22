Sanjay Dutt stepped into the film world with the 1981 film Rocky, since then the actor carved his own place in the industry while he was also part of some unfortunate controversies. However, keeping aside the dark phase of his life the actor had said that he’s happy with his career graph. However, the actor also felt that the B-town has changed a lot which upsets him and also claimed that everything has become a dirty game.

Sanjay’s 1986 action thriller Naam changed his life. He was offered some great films, like, Jeete Hain Shaan Se, Mardon Wali Baat, Vaastav, Mission Kashmir, Munna Bhai franchise and many more. He is the son of veteran actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt.

Back in 2011, Sanjay Dutt had said that the changing attitude of his industry colleagues makes him sad. Speaking with IANS, the actor told, “A lot of changes have taken place in the industry and I sometimes feel very sad about most of them. When we were introduced to the industry, there used to be competition among actors, but there used to be more respect.”

Sanjay Dutt shared, “There used to be more togetherness. The film industry used to be a family. Now that is not the case. It has become a dirty game now. I’m not a part of that game, I do my own stuff, but I have noticed that and it is very sad.”

Talking about not being part of any Bollywood camps, the actor said, “I’m not here to mend things or break things. I consider every actor my brother. I still consider this industry my family. I don’t believe in camps and all that. Shah Rukh (Khan) gave me respect, so I will respect him too. Similarly, Salman (Khan) gave me respect, so I respect him. They are all my brothers and I don’t believe in anything else.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India is currently gearing up for KGF Chapter 2, Prithviraj and Shamshera.

