After a long gap of 4 damn years after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, SS Rajamouli is geared up to set big screens on fire with his highly-anticipated, RRR. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, the film could be well predicted as a box office record-smasher looking at its pre-release hype.

Advertisement

Unlike several recent releases, this one looks like a true pan-Indian film and it’s not just about arriving in multiple Indian languages. The makers and the entire team is trying their best by promoting their outing by different means. And all these things are going to bore a fruit big time.

Advertisement

As RRR is just three days away from its release, let’s take a look at the record list the film is aiming to make a major turnaround in:

All India opening (all languages)

It’s SS Rajamouli only who’s topping the charts here. His Baahubali 2 is at the top as it had made 121 crores on its opening day. The next spot is held by Saaho, which had made 88 crores on day 1. 2.0 (63 crores), War (53.35 crores) and Thugs Of Hindostan (52.25 crores) hold 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively. For RRR, it’s all about the top 3 places, and who knows, it might even surpass Baahubali’s numbers.

Hindi opening

Baahubali 2 is at the top with 41 crores. Saaho (24.40 crores), 2.0 (20.25 crores), Kabali (5.20 crores) and Baahubali: The Beginning (5.15 crores) are at 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th places respectively. With ongoing The Kashmir Files’ wave, 1st place is out of sight, but the film has high chances of placing itself at 2nd or 3rd.

All India lifetime

Another record and Baahubali 2 is topping the charts once again with humongous 1031 crores (all languages). Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores), 2.0 (408 crores), Dangal (388 crores) and Sanju (341.22 crores) hold the rest of the positions in the top 5. As of now, the film looks in the race to take any of the four places. 1st spot is looking out of reach. But who knows?

RRR Releases on 25th March.

Must Read: RRR First Review Out! “Aag Laga Di” Says UAE Based Critic As He Showers Praises On Jr NTR, Ram Charan & Team

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube