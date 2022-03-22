Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast is the talk of the town as a lot of things are happening related to it. One of the most hyped things about it was a clash with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. But as per the latest update, it has got pushed by a day.

On 14th April, KGF 2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming action entertainer were scheduled to clash. Also, Shahid Kapoor‘s Jersey from Bollywood is releasing on the same date. While Jersey looks to be a different kind of movie, the makers of Vijay‘s next reportedly thought it wouldn’t be great to go in a direct clash with KGF 2 as both are mass entertainers and well hyped.

Now, the official announcement has come from the director Nelson Dilipkumar and producers, Sun Pictures. Taking to Twitter, Sun Pictures tweeted a brand new poster of Beast featuring Thalapathy Vijay in a rugged look, sitting with a gun in his hands. It has a mention of a new release date and that’s 13th April 2022. Have a look:

So, one can say that Beast has avoided a direct clash with KGF Chapter 2 as it is arriving a day earlier. It will make a huge difference as the first-day opening is sure shot going to be a record-breaking one, helping to add a big figure in a single day. However, the clash is very much on from the next day.

Meanwhile, Beast has been cleared by CBFC with a U/A certificate. Since yesterday evening, a screenshot of censor details is going viral and later it was revealed to be an official one. As per it, the film is 2 hours and 35 minutes long. It looks perfect for a masala entertainer as it is not too short or not too lengthy.

