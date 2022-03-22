Thalapathy Vijay fans are going crazy as the countdown for highly-anticipated and Vijay’s first-ever pan-Indian film, Beast, has begun. There’s a lot of time left for the release, but the buzz is already at an all-time high. The latest we hear about the film’s certification by CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification).

Advertisement

Earlier, the news had come stating that the film will be censored this week. Surprisingly, the film got cleared by the censor yesterday itself. As soon as the news floored social media platforms, Vijay fans went crazy and visited the CBFC site. The load was so high that the CBFC site crashed down and was restored after some time.

Advertisement

Since yesterday evening, a screenshot of censor details is going viral and now, it is learnt that it’s official. As per it, Beast is 2 hours and 35 minutes long. It looks perfect for a masala entertainer as it is not too short or not too lengthy. Have a look at it below:

Ever since the runtime has gone viral, Thalapathy Vijay fans are sharing their excitement on Twitter by counting days.

Meanwhile, Beast is originally scheduled to release on 14th April 2022. It is clashing with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. However, if reports are to be believed, the makers have decided to avoid a direct clash and come a day before, i.e. on 13th April. The official announcement is expected to come out soon.

Helmed by Nelson, Beast stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and others. The film is an action entertainer and will be releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates from the South film industry.

Must Read: RRR Got Some Of Its Inspiration From Lagaan, SS Rajamouli Reveals & Says “Was The 1st Movie That Was Accepted Across India”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube