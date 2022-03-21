The release date for master filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is just around the corner and since the makers dropped the first look, the film has created a buzz among the audience. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer were earlier supposed to get released on the first week of January but COVID ruined their plans. Now that the team is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and the advance booking has also started but seems like there’s some bad news.

Advertisement

Apart from the lead stars, the Telugu film also features an extended cameo of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran play supporting roles. The film which is in the making for a long time will finally hit the theatres this Friday, March 26, 2022.

Advertisement

Although, the makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR have already started advance booking in Mumbai but the majority of the shows aren’t booked at all. Despite, SS Rajamouli along with the team is spending a lot of time and money on the promotional activities, they are not receiving the same response from the audience.

A Twitter user recently shared a screenshot from the movie booking app that shows the advance booking status for RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan are very much disappointing in Mumbai.

As per reports, The Kashmir Files’ tremendous response might play a spoilsport for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus as Vivek Agnihotri’s film has also affected the box office collection for Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey. Now all eyes will be on the coming days and what will be the response in the entertainment capital of the country.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a fictional story centred around two real-life revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 10: Records BLOCKBUSTER Collections On Sunday

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube