The Kashmir Files has set a new benchmark in Indian Cinema and is shattering all records globally. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directed cinematic wonder has proven to be a bonafide blockbuster and has successfully managed to touch a chord with the viewers.

Made under a minimal budget, the film has excelled at the Indian box office crossing 100 crores in just 8 days. The film has collected a total of 167.45 crores till now and is giving a tough competition to Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey.

Not only in the domestic market, but The Kashmir Files has successfully set up its shining footprints in the international markets too. The film has grossed USD 1.5 million (11.4 crores) in selected countries in Week 1, excluding major territories like the Middle East, Singapore & New Zealand. Initially opened in only 9 countries across 100 screens, it saw an exuberant increase to 25 countries across 350 screens, undoubtedly a great symbol of success.

In North America, the film has grossed USD 1 million. In the UK, The Kashmir Files has minted USD 160K and USD 262K in Australia. The film has also been trending in the Top 10 at North America & Australia Box Office in its first week. In Australia, there is a great demand from smaller towns like Geraldton, Bunbury, Port Hedland where no Indian film has been showcased before.

Apart from Week 1, the second Friday has shown 500% increase from the first day which is never been seen before in Indian Cinema. The second Friday collections stands at over USD 500k (4 crores)

Communities across the globe are also lending their support to promote The Kashmir Files. From branding at The Times Square in New York during its US Tour to Baker Street, UK – the Anupam Kher led project has become a movement in all quarters of the world. The film is also aiming to release in a few European and APAC territories in the coming days.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is running successfully in theatres.

