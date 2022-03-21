Akshay Kumar is having tough luck with his releases amid the pandemic. Not that the films aren’t doing well, but are underperforming as compared to the expectations. Sooryavanshi which majorly got affected due to Covid was a plus affair while many thought of it as nothing lesser than a blockbuster. Now, Bachchhan Paandey box office is being daunted because of The Kashmir Files. Scroll below for details.

The film that also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi opened up to 13.25 crores at the box office. The response was favourable and viewers enjoyed the comedy. But one cannot deny that the entire country is only talking about The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial is a storm at the box office and the repercussion of it is being faced by Akshay Kumar led film.

After witnessing a dip in the collections on Saturday with 12 crores, Bachchhan Paandey failed to further witness any rise on Sunday. Usually, it is the last day of the weekend that enjoys the best jump but with the Farhad Samji directorial, it was only about steady.

As per the early trends flowing in, Bachchhan Paandey has raked in the range of 12-14 crores on its Day 3. The overall collections will now be around 37.25-39.25 crores. It is now to be seen in the film maintains a steady run throughout its first week or The Kashmir Files will continue to dominate with major screens and footfalls.

Meanwhile, the promotions for the action-comedy were in full swing. From taking a road trip to visiting the National Museum of Indian Cinema, the star cast left no stones unturned to reach the audience.

