Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files is making big waves at the box office. The film is being loved by many and appreciated by a huge chunk of the audience. Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK too has jumped in the bandwagon and has shared his opinion about the film.

The film has raised a debate among the people that divided into factions. While some criticized the makers of twisting the facts of the incidents to make it as a propoganda film and creating a hatred for Muslims, while some counter argued claiming that the film showcases the real incidents of the Kashmiri Pandits exodus and attrocities committed on them.

Amidst the growing debate over the film, KRK weighed in on the film’s box office collection and the love showered on the film. He even went on to say that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri will be awarded with Padma Shri for his contribution.

The former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Director #VivekAgnihotri was trying his best in his entire life to become successful but not succeed. He made sex films also like #Hatestory but didn’t get success. At the age of 50Yrs, he has got everything he wanted in life. His film #KashmirFiles is biggest blockbuster.”

KRK then followed up with another tweet, “He got ₹100Cr+! He got Fame and recognition. He got Y category security. He will get national award also. He will get #PadmaShri award also. Means life main Kabhi Bhi Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. Never give up.”

He got ₹100Cr+! He got Fame and recognition. He got Y category security. He will get national award also. He will get #PadmaShri award also. Means life main Kabhi Bhi Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. Never give up. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 19, 2022

He previouosly said that the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ shows that Rahul Gandhi is never going to succeed in politics. He wrote, The success of The Kashmir Files is proof that Rahul Gandhi is not going to succeed, so it is better that he should quit politics. Because development education, employment, etc., has nothing to do with today’s politics. Rahul Gandhi is not capable to defeat the BJP.

