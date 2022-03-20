Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Day 2: Dips On Saturday, Is Highly Impacted By The Kashmir Files Wave

With block bookings of The Kashmir Files coming into play and general sentiments of the audiences towards this movement, Bachchhan Paandey felt the impact as collections slid from 13.25 crores on Friday to 12 crores on Saturday.

Ideally, the collections should have improved since this was the second day of the weekend and then the first day anyways couldn’t collect as per potential due to the partial holiday of Holi, due to which theatres had opened late. However, that was not the case to be as The Kashmir Files wave turned out to be so strong that all competition around it was impacted.

The film now has collected 25.25 crores and while the 50 crores milestone for the weekend is out of the question; the best-case scenario is to somehow head towards the 40 crores mark. That would require Sunday to be the best day for Bachchhan Paandey and for that The Kashmir Files would also need to give it a breather of sorts.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

