The Kashmir Files continues with its rampage mode at the box office. The film is currently in its second week, but the score for each day is just surpassing the previous day. Let’s take a look at how it performed on day 9.

As we all know, TKF isn’t alone in theatres which is getting people’s attention. On Holi, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey released, and the film being a masala entertainer, is grabbing the eyeballs of the family audience. Amid such a battle, TKF is managing to take a big lead.

We had reported the comparison report of morning occupancy of The Kashmir Files’ day 9 vs Bachchhan Paandey, in which the former had taken an impressive lead. Now, the same has been translated into numbers.

As per early trends flowing in, The Kashmir Files has earned 22-25 crores on day 9, and that’s a huge jump compared to day 8’s 19.15 crores. The grand total now stands at 138.45-141.45 crores. The 150 crore mark would be crossed tomorrow, and now the situation is “200 crores lifetime, what’s that?” as every target is looking smaller now.

It won’t be a surprise if Sunday go past the mark of 25 crores. Let’s wait and see!

