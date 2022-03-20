Shahid Kapoor’s wife and YouTuber Mira Rajput is quite on social media. While she often shares pictures from her life, she never shies away from speaking her mind. She slammed US financial expert Peter Schiff over his tweet about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s outfit during his recent address to the US Congress.

While much of the world were appreciating the Ukrainian leader, Schiff condemned him for wearing a casual green coloured t-shirt for the virtual meeting. The American financial expert’s tweet did not go down well for several netizens as well.

Mira Rajput on Saturday joined the bandwagon and slammed Peter Schiff for his narrow approach. He had tweeted, “I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the United States”.

Take a look at the tweet below:

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Reacting to this, Shahid Kapoor‘s wife defended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “You’d ask him to wear cufflinks if you could… Seriously!” she then added, “Are we getting so influenced by ‘looks’ and looking the part, that we forget reality? Expecting a Head of State to have his suit steamed in the middle of a crisis?”

Several netizens to slammed Peter Schiff on the micro-blogging site. A user wrote, “Impressing people with his attire is probably the last thing on his mind. And rightfully so”, while another user tweeted, “You’re totally right. Between the shelling of his capital, escaping assassination attempts, and attacks against civilians all across his country, he really should’ve been ironing a suit to address Congress”.

So what do you think about Mira Rajput’s comment on US financial expert Peter Schiff’s tweet? Let us know in the comments.

