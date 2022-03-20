Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is showing no signs of taking a step back at the box office. In fact, ever since Bachchhan Paandey has arrived, the film has paced up terrifically. Now, the film has achieved a big feat and it’s about the profits.

TKF has completed 9 days in theatres and the momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon. On the second Saturday, day 9, the film scored its biggest day and added a big hike in its already record-breaking profits. Below is all you need to know.

In 8 days, The Kashmir Files made 23 crores, taking its grand Indian total to 141.25 crores. Made at a moderate cost of 20 crores, the film has made an ROI (returns on investment) of 121.25 crores. It translates to 606.25% returns, and that’s really insane! With such a huge profit, the film has already become one of the most profitable films and is now aiming to cross Uri – The Surgical Strike (876.24%).

Meanwhile, recently well-known south Indian actress Pranitha Subhash on Tuesday urged her followers on social media to watch The Kashmir Files, which is based on the true stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homeland.

On Instagram, the actress, who is best known in Tamil cinema for her performance in the Karthi starrer Saguni, said, “This had to be a post. ‘Kashmir files’ is a must-watch for every Indian citizen to learn the heart-wrenching truth of what the Kashmiri pandits went through 30 years ago. My husband and I were left teary-eyed at the end of the movie. Please do watch if you haven’t already.”

