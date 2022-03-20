Adult star turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone created a storm when she entered the Indian entertainment industry with the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2011. She has now come a long way and has made a special place for herself in the industry.

Leone made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2. She then acted in films like Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Ek Paheli Leela (2015) and Tera Intezaar (2017). She has also appeared in a few music videos that became a sensation among the audience.

Sunny Leone has made a name for herself in the industry today but it wasn’t a cakewalk always. She once even revealed that wives of A list actors were wary of their husbands working with her. Sadly this has deprived the actress of getting quality work.

Back in 2015, during a conversation with Hindustan Times Ek Paheli Leela actress had said, “Most of the actors I work with are married, and when I meet their wives, I usually get along with them more than the boys. But still, I do believe that there is some insecurity for sure. I just feel like telling them, “I don’t want your husband or boyfriend. I have the most amazing husband in the world.”

In another interview with a leading publication, as per Filmibeat, Sunny Leone had said, “I was told that a lot of male actors in Bollywood are scared to work with me because they have a wife or this and that. And I want to tell their wives, ‘I don’t want your husband. I have one. I love him. He’s hot, he’s sexy. He fulfils all my needs in every way, emotionally and everything. I don’t want your husband.’ I want to do my job and I want to go home with my husband, not yours.”

