National Award-winning film and television actress Pallavi Joshi, who plays Radhika Menon, the JNU professor who motivates her students to fight for ‘Azad Kashmir’ in The Kashmir Files, on Monday remembered an incident that jolted her when she was shooting for the movie in the Valley.
“One day, a 4-5-year-old girl came to me and after pleasantries, she asked me when I am going for namaz,” Joshi recalled at a media meet in the Capital. “I said I don’t do the namaz because I am a Hindu. The girl told me something that just shocked me. She told me, ‘So what … you should do the namaz because it is essential’.”
Pallavi Joshi added: “I was shocked because the little girl didn’t know that there are other faiths too. See the kind of radicalisation that is happening there. This is very dangerous.”
Explaining why she played a negative character in The Kashmir Files that she has co-produced, Pallavi Joshi said she wanted to expose the lies and help the truth come out.
Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has been gaining a lot of attention which is bringing in moolah at the box office.
