The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 10: It was yet another blockbuster day for TKF as the film recorded a mind-blowing 26.20 crores. This was the 10th day for the film and theatres were pretty much running on capacity. In fact, even 35 crores could have come if Bachchhan Paandey had not released this weekend and occupied many screens.

However, it won’t make any difference since this is not one of those weekend films, which means the collections will keep coming on the weekdays as well, something that was the case during the first week.

There is a massive wave around The Kashmir Files which has now collected 167.45 crores already. With four more days to go in the week, an entry into the 200 Crore Club would be a breeze and one of the quickest ever when compared against any mega-budget star-driven blockbuster. Considering the fact that the film is still peaking, it is now a given that the Vivek Agnihotri directed film would be entering the 300 Crore Club. The collections will go down on Monday to some extent but it won’t be a regular Sunday to Monday fall.

In its first week, after collecting 17.25 crores on Sunday, the Anupam Kher led film had netted 15.05 crores, which was hardly a fall. Now if a similar trend is seen in the second week of The Kashmir Files as well, one can’t even foretell when and where exactly would the film finally peak.

It won’t be surprising if 20 crores mark is hit today as well and if that indeed turns out to be the case, an entry into the 200 Crore Club could well take place by Wednesday itself, if not Tuesday.

All Time Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

