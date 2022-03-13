Bollywood’s blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty has never failed to make us say ‘damn’ with his actions filled hit movies. Let be a comedy, action, romance, and thrill, the director knows how to bring magic to the screen with all genres.

From the Golmaal franchise to his recent release Sooryavanshi, Shetty is the cue when it comes to physics-defying stunts in Bollywood movies. Apart from all his other blockbusters, the one that left some pretty good impact on us was his 2011 release, Singham.

Well, while talking about this brilliant cop movie (which was a remake of a South movie with the same name) by Rohit Shetty, did you know that Singham starring Ajay Devgn was made just in mere three months?

Yup! Shocking right? However, you heard that absolutely right. Rohit Shetty’s first-ever cop movie Singham starring Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal was shot in just three months. During a chat back in 2021, with The Bombay Journey, the filmmaker had gotten candid about his journey in Bollywood. During this same conversation, Rohit had claimed that one day he by luck saw the Tamil film Singham starring South superstar Suriya and fell in love with the cop character.

The filmmaker further said, that as he was at that time busy with his films (Bol Bachchan and Chennai Express) but truly wanted to remake the film. Rohit then explained how he told Ajay about the cop film he wanted to remake and how the actor supported and put faith in it. Shetty then went on to reveal deets on how he started working on the script in March and how efficiently he and his whole team executed the film for a June-July release.

Talking more about it, Rohit Shetty then said that he and his team began shooting for the movie on 4th March without Ajay Devgn, as the Shivaay actor joined them later on 6th March completely build-up and ready for his cop role. Lastly adding more to it, the director claimed that he and his whole team worked hard and released the movie in 4 months two-three days.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit is in all plans to make Singham 3 with Ajay, after wrapping Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, hope we soon hear more deets on it!

