Time and again we see Bollywood celebs get subjected to trolls. Be it for what they wear or what they eat, they often face the wrath of social media. Recently, South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in news for getting trolled for wearing a bold dress. The actress received criticism and her fashion choices were even linked to her divorce. Well, the latest star to grab netizens’ eyeballs is Himesh Reshammiya. Read on to know why!

Advertisement

Recently, the Tera Suroor singer along with wife Sonia Kapoor was snapped as they made their way inside the airport.

Advertisement

In the clip, Himesh Reshammiya is seen wearing a printed shirt paired with black denim. Sonia, on the other hand, is seen nailing an all-white look. Despite keeping their fashion choices on point, what has caught everyone’s attention is Himesh’s posing on his toes to match Sonia’s height. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens lashed out at the singer for not accepting his personality.

Watch the video of Himesh Reshammiya and his wife below:

Commenting on the same a user said, “Kitna insecure hai ye aadmi”, while another wrote, “The problem is not his height, it’s his insecurity. I can say tons of handsome small heightened actors who carried themselves well starting from Tom cruise.”

A Twitter user even Tweeted in his support and wrote, “Sad to see people calling Himesh ‘insecure’. Society expects men to be taller than their partners. And shames them when that isn’t the case. Let’s place the blame where it belongs.” And another said, “Bro. You need confidence to be macho. Society doesn’t say anything, people just make up their minds and lose it.”

Sad to see people calling Himesh 'insecure'. Society expects men to be taller than their partners. And shames them when that isn't the case. Let's place the blame where it belongs. — Deepansh Duggal (@Deepansh75) March 12, 2022

Bro. You need confidence to be macho. Society doesn’t say anything, people just make up their minds and loose it. — Bangar Reddy (@Harsh__Reddy) March 12, 2022

Langoor ke haat main angoor — Vishal Deshmukh (@vishald1290) March 11, 2022

yeah taller so ? sophie turner is taller than joe jonas , zendaya is taller than tom holland . what do u mean by this ? — shri swami narutanand (@TREVOR61827043) March 11, 2022

Hehehehehehehehe insecurity to its core ! Mene kaha tha ek bari ikn bhai yaad hai apko ki 6oti height wale kitna bhi name paisa kamale par unki height ki insecurity nahi jati kabhi ! — निशांत 💫 (@dullsparkle_) March 12, 2022

For those who don’t know, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor tied the knot in 2018 in a hush-hush manner. The singer was first married to Komal for 22 years and they have a son, Swayam. Many reports stated that the reason behind their spilled was Sonai, but Himesh had said in an interview that ‘nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this.’

Must Read: Zareen Khan On Being Called A ‘Salman Khan’ Actress: “It’s Really Sad When I Do All The Work…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube