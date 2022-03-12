Ever since Vivek Agnihotri announced The Kashmir Files, it is in the news for all the right reasons. Even before its release, the film was mired in a controversy which continued even after its release. The film that stars Anupam Kher, Basha Sumbli and Mithun Chakraborty among others in the lead roles, is garnering rave reviews. The film is based on the real life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place 32 years ago.

In the latest update, The Kashmir Files has garnered new controversy and its screening has been stopped at some of the multiplexes.

A user shared a video from a multiplex that sees viewers getting thrashed and assaulted in Wave Mall of Jammu. The caption read, “We are here in @wavecinemas Jammu, Just now the authorities here stopped the screening of THE KASHMIR FILES People are being thrashed and assaulted! A big propaganda is running to Muzzle the voice of truth @vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @KhajuriaManu @DrVikasPadha Do raise”

Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “@kothicame_darth This is what happens when you make a movie. Those who don’t like it will try to stop at any cost. So books and Twitter threads are always better.”

Another user also took to social media and revealed that The Kashmir Files’ shows were cancelled in Shillong. Sharing the incident, he wrote, “Hi @vivekagnihotri. Went for a show of The Kashmir Files today at Galleria Cinema in Shillong. After making a house full with audience, the cinema informed us that they had “not received the file”. Show was cancelled, and manager was heard saying the film is “controversial”.

He further asked the filmmaker, “What’s going on?”

Quoting this tweet another user, “Booked show tickets for tomorrow shows in US. No problem here. Infact tickets are selling like hot cakes. Definetly in India some statewise sabotage going on. Should be reported to information and broadcasting ministry.”

A user said, “#TheKashmirFiles evening show cancelled at Wave Mall & KC Cineplex Jammu after disruption by Muslims. Persecuted minority of state not even allowed to watch what happened to them 32 yrs ago.”

Another said, “Even if one fourth of the adult population watches Kashmir Files it can touch 100 crores. Watching this movie is an act of patriotism. People of India must not give this film a miss. If people patronize great cinema, more amazing films will be made. Pls support great ciema.”

Meanwhile, the film has collected Rs 3.55 crore on the first day at the box-office.

