The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 1: Back in 2019 when Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files had released, it had emerged as a surprise success of the year. Released on a select count of screens, it had taken an opening day of 0.40 crores, grew well over the weekend to bring in 2.20 crores and stayed consistent during the first week to close at 3.50 crores.

Well, now The Kashmir Files has done the unthinkable. Even though the release is still small, the occupancy is the best amongst all the films in the running, be it new arrival Radhe Shyam or current success Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has surpassed the entire first-week collections of The Tashkent Files in just one day with 3.55 crores coming in. That shows how well has the film been received which comprises of an ensemble cast with Anupam Kher as the central protagonist.

From here, it’s only going to be an upward and onwards journey for The Kashmir Files as the critical acclaim as well as the audience word of mouth is superlative. While the show count of the film is already been increased, it wouldn’t be surprising if 5 crores mark is crossed today. This low budget film is set to be a hit in real quick time.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

