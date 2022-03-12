Bollywood’s self-proclaimed critic KRK (aka Kamaal Rashid Khan) has now been talking a lot of numbers in his YouTube video. After his video on Vivek Agnihotri and Kapil Sharma’s spat, the so-called critic is now pointing some fingers at Kabir Khan’s 83.

For the unversed, 83 was released last on December 24, 2021, and starred a huge stellar cast comprising, Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna and many more actors. The film was reportedly about to release on Disney+ Hotstar the same month it was released in theatres. However, there is still no update on it yet and now the Deshdrohi actor has shared his take on it.

KRK recently took it to his YouTube video to explain to the audience why a movie like ’83’ starring Ranveer Singh hasn’t yet been released on the OTT platform. The critic explained that before any movie is released on the platform an agreement is signed between the creators of the movie and the OTT platform, wherein the latter buy the movie from creators on the basis of the profits that the movie has earned. During the whole explanation, the critic emphasised on the part where producers (pointing at Kabir Khan) brag about the film’s fake collections.

Talking about the reason why 83 could not make it to the OTT platform KRK said, “Film release hone se pehle he nirmatao ne ott rights bech diye the, likin agreement mai likha hoga ki 100cr ka box office hoga tho itne crore milenge. 83 ke nirmatao se tho ye ummid thi ki unki flim ka buisness hoga 500 crore kuke Sadi samosa critic us film ko do mahine pehle he dekhle he ye keh diya tha ki ye Bhai ye film ka 400-500 crore ke neeche buisness ho he nahi sakta.”

Later on the critic went on to say that the movie came out to be a surprising shock as it made only Rs 70 crores in the box office. As per his belief Kamaal claimed that to increase the profit, the movie’s producers sold the fake collections to pump up the box office to around Rs 150 crores. While explaining that the OTT platform will disagree to accept such fake collections he said, “Bhai itne collection tho apke hue he nahi, apke collection hue takriban 60 se 70 crore rs, aur jitne ap ye bata rahe hai, ye fake collection hai jo hum mante nahi hai.” He continued to explain, “Hame tho proof chahiye apke kitne collection hue hai, and proof ke liye ap Hume ye dikhaye ki apne kitne crore rupee pe GST bhara hai. jitne pe apne GST utne collection ko hum real manege.”

Continuing on the topic Kamaal explained that since the movie has only paid the tax for only the real collection, the OTT platforms discarded their proposal and hence declined to release their movie on the platform.

Do you think what KRK saying on Ranveer Singh’s 83 is true? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

