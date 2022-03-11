Kangana Ranaut is the Queen of Bollywood who is known as much for her projects as for her controversies. One of the major controversies she was linked with (aside from nepotism and Bollywood mafia) was her very public fight and legal war with Hrithik Roshan. For those who don’t know – and we don’t know how, Hrithik and Kangana have been caught up in a legal war since around 2016-2017 after the actress said that they had dated, and he denied it.

The actress is in the news today and is being slammed by netizens after a video of her saying 6 finger people are nervous because of her recent reality show, Lock Upp is going viral. Hrithik, who she claims is her ex, also has six fingers – a double thumb–on both his hands. Scroll below to check out the video and read what online users have to say.

In this clip, from the premiere of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut is heard saying that everyone is nervous about the show and who she will expose on it. Her actual words go as, “Jin logon ne mujse paanch saal se baat nahi ki thi, un logon ke phone aarahe hain, gifts bhej rahe hain ki bhai Kangana ko pata ke rakho. Kahin andar jaake humari pol na khol de. Log paanch ungliyan mila ke haath jodd rahe hain. Waise gala toh che ungliyon walo ka bhi sookh raha hai. (Those who had not spoken to me for five years are now calling me up, sending gifts. Are worried that I will expose them. People are putting their five fingers together for my forgiveness. Even ones with six fingers have dry throats right now.)”

This dig Kangana Ranaut seemingly took at Hrithik Roshan hasn’t gone down well with netizens and they took to the comments section of the video to share how they feel. Amused by Kangana’s quote and her refusal to let bygones be bygones, one user wrote, “She thought she did something very clever there.” Another added, “The most toxic Ex’ ka award jaata hai Padmashree Kangna RunOut.” A third commented, “The greatest trick Kangana ever pulled was to make the public believe Hritik was after her.” Taking inspiration from Hrithik’s film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, another replied, “Reality show mein mera reference lena was not funny.”

Other comments on this video of Kangana taking a subtle dig at Hrithik Roshan read, “Can she go one month without mentioning Hrithik?” Another added, “ab samjh aaya runout ne ye show ko host karne ka decision kyu liya, narcissism karne ke liye ek or platform jo mil jaa raha hai 😂” A third, comparing her to rapper Kanye West added, “Desi Kanye West hai.. can’t handle the fact that someone dumped her..” Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodshitposts (@bollywoodshitposts)

What are your thoughts on this dig Kangana Ranaut took at ‘people with 6 fingers’ aka Hrithik Roshan? Do let us know in the comments.

