Jaideep Ahlawat, who gained recognition for his performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One Man Army, Raazi, Paatal Lok and more, will soon star alongside Zeeshan Ayyub in the upcoming series Bloody Brothers. This series tells the story of two brothers (Jaideep and Zeeshan), who find themselves in trouble after accidentally killing someone in a car accident.

In a recent conversation promoting the series, the actors were asked if they ever found themselves in embarrassing or at times threatening situations over the years. While Zeeshan says that he never had a too serious one, Jaideep recalled a situation when he and his Vishwaroopam co-star Kamal Haasan feared for their lives. Read on.

During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Jaideep Ahlawat recalled one incident he genuinely feared for his life. Going down memory lanes, he said, “This happened when I was shooting for Vishwaroopam with Kamal Haasan sir in Manhattan, New York. This was around Christmas in 2013 and the entire US was on high alert for the festival.”

Narrating why he and Kamal Haasan found themselves in trouble with the law there, Jaideep Ahlawat said, “We were shooting with three big SUVs on a bridge and Kamal sir was sitting with me in one of the cars. We couldn’t finish the scene in one go so had to go around and return. Now, we had to cross a toll booth every time we wanted to return to the bridge. The third time we reached the toll, eight or ten cop cars surrounded us. Situation aisi ki bhai goli mat maar dena (just please don’t shoot us). We sat with our hands up and explained we were shooting.”

Jaideep Ahlawat further said, “Somehow, we got out of that mess. They let us off with a warning. Later on, it became a hilarious memory.” But can you imagine what thoughts were going through Jaideep’s mind while he and Kamal Haasan were in the midst of that traumatic experience? His mind was occupied with the effect it may have on his career. He said, “I was thinking if we get arrested, I would be a hit. I hadn’t done anything grand till then but suddenly Jaideep Ahlawat would be the man who got arrested with Kamal Haasan in the US.”

Now, this is a very interesting story to remember.

